Check pseb.ac.in for Punjab School Education Board Class 10 Exam results 2018

CHANDIGARH: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will most probably announce PSEB Class 10 results 2018 soon. Though there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the announcement of results, there are strong indications that the board shall declare the results any time soon.

According to media reports, the PSEB may announce the result either today, April 28 or on May 1, 2018.

PSEB had earlier declared the Class 12 results 2018 on April 23.

No official statements or dates were announced for the class 12 results also.

The PSEB Class 10 results for 2018 will be announced on the board's official website: pseb.ac.in/.

The students will be able to download their results from the official website once the results are formally declared. The PSEB Class 10th Results 2018 can also be checked on indiaresults.com, www.examresults.net

In 2018 over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination. Although the results for PSEB Class 10 2017 were declared by May 22, this year the results are expected to be declared early.

The PSEB has already begun the facilitation of the application process for re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the students who appeared for the PSEB Class 12 Exam 2018.

Students who are willing to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets can log on to the official website and fill in the forms till 11th of May. The students will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per subject through a challan.

After filing the forms and paying the fees online students will have to submit a printout or a hard copy of the challan to the board’s regional centre in their respective districts.