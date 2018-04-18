Check sche.ap.gov.in for AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards: How to download AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards today

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada is conducting the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) this year in 2018. The admit cards for AP EAMCET 2018 will be made available on the official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet on Wednesday, April 18. As per the notification dates given on the website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet downloading of the hall tickets for AP EAMCET 2018 will begin from Wednesday, April 18.

The candidate needs to clear the AP EAMCET for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Here is how candidates appearing for the exam can download the AP EAMCET 2018 admit card:

1. Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on AP EAMCET 2018 Admit Cards link which will redirect you to a new window

3. Log in using your account using registration number and password

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download the admit card and save it for future use.

Notably, the admit cards for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test – AP EAMCET 2018 – will not be sent to candidates through post or mail and can only be downloaded from official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. The admit card will carry details like the schedule for examination, timing, centre details.

The candidate will not be allowed to take the examination even if late by 1 minute. The candidate does not have the option of choosing specific date/session to appear for the AP EAMCET-2018 entrance examination. This information is known to him/her only after downloading Hall Ticket. For any reason, if the candidate fails to appear in the given slot, he/she is treated as absent.