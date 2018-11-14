Checks completed, all systems are healthy: ISRO readies GSAT-29 for launch

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is doing the final checks on India's latest communication satellite GSAT-29, hours before its launch at 5:08 pm on Wednesday. GSAT-29 onboard the second developmental flight GSLV-MkII D2 will launch from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

"Launch vehicle avionics health checks completed. All systems are healthy. We are now 5 hours from the launch," ISRO tweeted.

Filling of liquid oxygen in cryogenic stage commenced. This stage generates 2MW power. More updates to follow. — ISRO (@isro) November 14, 2018

GSAT-29 carries Ka and Ku band high throughput transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users, including in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir. The countdown for the launch began at 2:50 pm on Tuesday.

The launch, though scheduled for 5:08 pm, may witness a postponement if the weather is not conducive. "But we are expecting that the launch will happen by evening", ISRO Chairman K Sivan said. However, Cyclone Gaja, earlier forecast to cross the coast between Chennai and Sriharikota, has changed course.

On November 11, the Met office had said Cyclone Gaja was likely to cross the North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coast between Cuddalore and Sriharikota on November 15.

However, the cyclone has changed course and as of Tuesday was expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban, well away from Sriharikota.

The ISRO chief said the Wednesday launch was one of the "very important missions and a milestone" for India's space programme.

"This is GSLV-MkIII-D2 second developmental flight. It is going to launch very important and high throughput satellite GSAT-29. The satellite will be useful in Jammu and Kashmir and North East region for providing connectivity under the Centre's Digital India programme", he said.

A successful launch would pave the way for producing very advanced satellite in future for ISRO, he said.

"(It is) This vehicle (GSLV-MkIII) is going to launch the Chandrayaan-II and also the manned mission. We are getting prepared for that. If everything goes normal, lift off will happen at around 5pm and 8 minutes (tomorrow)", he said.

Following the lift off, the rocket would inject the satellite into the Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) with required inclination to the equator.

The satellite would be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the on-board propulsion system and it may take a few days after separation from launcher to reach the orbital slot, ISRO said.

GSLV-MkIII is the fifth generation launch vehicle developed by ISRO and is designed to place satellites of upto 4,000 kg in GTO.

The launch vehicle is the 67th launch mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota and the 33 communication satellite built by ISRO for which this will be the fifth launch this year.

The GSLV-MkIII-D2 is a three-stage launch vehicle with two solid strap-ons, a liquid core stage and a cryogenic upper stage. Compared to solid and liquid stages, the C25 cryogenic stage is more efficient as well as complex.

According to the ISRO, the GSAT-29 satellite is intended to serve as a test bed for several new technologies. It is specifically designed to cater to the communication requirements of users from remote areas of the country.

Around 16 min 43 seconds the GSAT-29 separation is expected to take place after the launch. The mission life is about 10 years.

(With PTI inputs)