Chemical attacks likely on planes, MHA alerts security agencies

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an alert to all security agencies asking to tighten the safety arrangements in airports, train-metro stations and bus depots in every state.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 12:27
Pic courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an alert to all security agencies asking to tighten the safety arrangements in airports, train-metro stations and bus depots in every state.

The announcement comes following some intelligence inputs received by the Union Home Ministry which said that terrorists might launch chemical attacks on flights and other public transports.

On September 1, the MHA warned all states along with the aviation ministry and other agencies, reported The Times of India. It wrote, "Central security agencies have intimated that terrorists are planning a range of attacks against commercial aviation targets."

Following the Ministry's alert, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security wrote to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India and JV metro airports asking to strengthen the security arrangements.

According to the MHA, the terrorists reportedly could adopt chemical warfare methods to conduct chemical attacks by creating toxic gases from materials such as chemical powders, pesticides, acids and water, disguised as medication, food, beverages or household cleaners.

It further added, "Toxic gases pose the greatest hazard when made in an enclosed space, underscoring the risk to aircraft, buses or trains."

