Yogi Adityanath

Cheque presented by Yogi Adityanath to UP board topper bounces

LUCKNOW: An Uttar Pradesh State Board topper faced a disappointment after the cheque presented to him by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bounced and he had to pay the penalty for it.

On May 29, Alok Misra, the seventh rank holder in the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), was invited to Lucknow for a felicitation function. In the programme, he was offered a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by CM Adityanath for bagging 93.5 per cent marks in the exams.

A week later, Mishra's father deposited the cheque in a bank based in Lucknow and was subsequently informed that it had bounced due to a mismatch of signatures. He was also made to pay the penalty for it.

The cheque given to the student had the signature of Raj Kumar Yadav, District Inspector of Schools, Barabanki.

"I was very happy to receive the cheque from the chief minister...But came to know that it had bounced two days after it was deposited...It led to some disappointment," Alok, a student of Young Stream Inter College, said.

When contacted, Yadav said the student was given another cheque and the matter resolved. No other student had come up with a similar complaint, he added.

Terming the matter "serious", District Magistrate Uday Bhanu Tripathi said action would be taken if any laxity was found.

(With inputs from PTI)

