Chopper crash

Chetak chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu’s Rajali, crew safe

A Chetak chopper crashed during a training sortie in Rajali in Tamil Nadu on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the chopper crashed while carrying out dry winching dual sortie.

Representational image (Courtesy: indiannavy.nic.in)

A Chetak chopper crashed during a training sortie in Rajali in Tamil Nadu on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the chopper crashed while carrying out dry winching dual sortie.

Though there were no report of any casualty, the main and rotors of the chopper reportedly got damaged. The crew is safe.

More details are awaited.

