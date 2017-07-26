close
'Chhari Sthapana' performed at Amareshwar Temple

The holy mace, one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, will be kept in the Temple for 'darshan' till it leaves for main course of pilgrimage on August 2.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:30

Srinagar: 'Chhari Sthapana,' an important ritual in connection with the ongoing Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas, was performed on Wednesday by a group of sadhus at Shri Amareshwar Temple here.

In connection with annual pilgrimage of 'Chhari-Mubarak', the ceremony was performed amid chanting of vedic hymns at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara, Chowk Srinagar, this morning by a group of sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri, said a spokesman of the True Trust, founded by Giri, the custodian of the holy mace.

"The holy mace, one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, will be kept in the Temple for 'darshan' till it leaves for main course of pilgrimage on August 2," the spokesman said.

He said the traditional 'Chhari-Pujan' would be performed on July 27 on the occasion of Nag-Panchami (Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami) at Dashnami Akhara here.

Chhari SthapanaAmarnathYATRAShri Amareshwar TempleNag-Panchami

