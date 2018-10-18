हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Congress releases first list of 12 candidates

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday released the list of candidates for assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. 

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday released the list of candidates for assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. 

The list includes names of 12 candidates from various constituencies.

The candidates who will be fighting the polls in Chhattisgarh are Anoop Naag, Manoj Singh Mandavi, Shishu Pal Sori, Santram Netam, Mohan Lal Markam, Chandan Kashyap, Lakheshwar Baghel, Rekhchand Jain, Deepak Kumar Baij, Ms Devati Karma, Vikram Shah Mandavi and Kawasi Lakhma.

The constituencies in Chhattisgarh are - Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

Find below the complete list of candidates along with their constituencies released by AICC: 

No. of Constituency Name of Constituency Selected Candidates
79 Antagarh - ST Anoop Naag
80 Bhanupratappur - ST Manoj Singh Mandavi
81 Kanker - ST Shishu Pal Sori
82 Keshkal - ST Santram Netam
83 Kondagaon - ST Mohan Lal Markam
84 Narayanpur - ST Chandan Kashyap
85 Bastar - ST Lakheshwar Baghel
86 Jagdalpur Rekhchand Jain
87 Chitrakot - ST Deepak Kumar Baij
88 Dantewada - ST Ms Devati Karma
89 Bijapur - ST Vikram Shah Mandavi
90 Konta - ST Kawasi Lakhma

Chhattisgarh will go to poll in two phases on 12 and 20 November and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.

The terms of Chhattisgarh will end on January 5, 2019.

