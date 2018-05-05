Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10, Class 12 results 2018 likely next week on results.cg.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) may announce the results of Class 10 and class 12 board exams in the coming week on the CGBSE's official website: results.cg.nic.in. It is likely that the results of Class 10 will be released on 8 May, 2018. The results of Class 12 are likely to be declared by next week.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) had conducted the Class 10 examination from 5 March to 28 March, 2018. The Class 12th exams of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) were held between 7 March to 2 April.

Here is how you can check the CGBSE Result 2018:

1) Log on to results.cgbse.nic.in

2) Click on the link for CGBSE 10th Result 2018 or CGBSE 12th Result 2018

3) Enter your roll number and press submit.

4) The result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download and take a print for future reference.

The official dates of the results have not been announced yet. Any updates on the same will be updated on zeenews.india.com.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th examination. Last year, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) had announced the results of Class 10th on April 20. The results of Class 12th were declared on April 26. The pass percentage for Class 10 last year was 61.04 per cent while the pass percentage was 76.36 per cent for Class 12.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is responsible for conducting Senior Secondary Certificate (Class 10), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), and Diploma in Education (D.Ed) exams for all students in Chhattisgarh. The board was established in 2001. It started conducting the examinations independently from the next year onwards.