Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018, CGBSE Class 12 Results 2018 to be declared in a few minutes at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Results 2018: CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 will be announced by the Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) in a few minutes from now on official website cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results at examresult.net and results.nic.in.

Earlier, the state education minister Kedar Kashyap reportedly said that the results will be released on the official website of the board cgbse.nic.in at 10 am.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018 and CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018:

- Log on to the official website results.cgbse.nic.in. Or examresult.net results.nic.in

- Click on the link for CGBSE 10th result 2018 or CGBSE 12th result 2018.

- Enter your roll number.

- The result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a print for future reference.

As per reports, over 6 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th examination. In 2017, CGBSE had announced the results of class 10th on April 20. The results of class 12th were declared on April 26. The pass percentage for class 10 in 2017 was 61.04 percent, while the pass percentage was 76.36 percent for class 12.

CGBSE is responsible for conducting Senior Secondary Certificate (class 10), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), and Diploma in Education (D Ed) exams for all students in Chhattisgarh. The board was established in 2001. It started conducting the examinations independently from the next year onwards, as per the official website.

Along with the results, the board is also expected to announce the toppers' list and pass percentage.