Chhattisgarh: Surrendered naxal killed in Dantewada district

A naxal who had surrendered before police four days ago was allegedly murdered by naxals on Wednesday at Cholnar Village of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh. A case has been registered by police against unidentified naxals. The 55-year-old man, named Podia Wadde had assured the police of his help.

"Podia Wadde was a Naxalite since last 20-25 years. He was the mastermind of the Cholnar blasts in which seven police personnel were killed in April. We arrested him four days ago. He was also wanted in few other cases," said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.
Pallav added that Wadde was advised not to return to his village, however, he didn't listen to the police and got killed. 

"Keeping in mind his age, we had handed him over to his son and told him not to let Wadde go to the village as it can be dangerous for him. But he went there anyway and was killed," added the SP.

