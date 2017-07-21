close
Chicken biscuits, tulsi bars developed by DRDO

The major food products developed by DRDO are chicken biscuits, mutton bar, composite cereals bars, egg protein biscuits, iron and protein rich food bar, chicken katti rolls and anti-fatigue tulsi bar, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 21:21
Chicken biscuits, tulsi bars developed by DRDO
Representational image

New Delhi: Various nutritious and protein-rich food items have been developed by the DRDO for security personnel deployed at high altitude and snow-bound areas, Parliament was informed on Friday.

The major food products developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the last three years and the current year are chicken biscuits, protein rich mutton bar, composite cereals bars, egg protein biscuits, iron and protein rich food bar, chicken katti rolls and anti-fatigue tulsi bar, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

"There is no food production unit in DRDO. However, after developing these products, production technologies have been transferred to various industries for bulk production," he said.

He added that development of nutritional food by DRDO for armed forces was an ongoing process based on their requirements and latest technological research in the area.

Chicken biscuitstulsi barsDRDOSecurity personnel

