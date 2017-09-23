Chidambaram family belong to Tihar Jail: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday called the Chidambaram family "a family of crooks" and said that both Karti and his father P Chidambaram belong to Tihar Jail.

"He (Karti) is a crook. He has no proper education, no occupation, how does he have so much wealth? It is all fraud. His father (P Chidambaram) does the illegal act and he (Karti) collects the money," Swamy told ANI.

Chidambaram's wife Nalini also does the same. They are all family of crooks and they belong as a family in Tihar jail," he added.

The BJP leader's remarks comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Supreme Court that Karti was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing his foreign bank accounts.

The investigating agency had earlier issued a look out notice against Karti in wake of an alleged corruption case against him.

The case pertaining against Karti, derives its root from May 15 when an FIR lodged by the CBI alleging that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance to INX Media when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister.