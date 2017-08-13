Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata-bound flight delayed following technical snag

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trapped in a Kolkata-bound Air India flight for around four hours on Saturday, after the aircraft developed a technical snag which led to it being grounded at the Delhi airport.

The flight AI-20 was scheduled to take off at 2.25 pm but took off only after 6 pm, following which an alternative flight was arranged.

The Chief Minister was briefly in the national capital to attend the Opposition meeting chaired by Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, to formulate a strategy against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.