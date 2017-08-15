close
Mehbooba Mufti welcomes PM Narendra Modi's remarks on Kashmir

In his Red Fort speech Modi said neither bullets nor abuses would resolve the Kashmir issue, it can only be resolved by embracing the people with love.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 18:00
Mehbooba Mufti welcomes PM Narendra Modi&#039;s remarks on Kashmir
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Independence Day remarks on Kashmir.

In his Red Fort speech Modi said neither bullets nor abuses would resolve the Kashmir issue, it can only be resolved by embracing the people with love.

In a statement Mufti said she has all along maintained that dialogue and peaceful means could alone resolve the issue as violence had only wrought more destruction in the state.

She said the slogan coined by her party 15 years back which said neither guns nor bullets, only dialogue would resolve the Kashmir issue was as relevant today as it was then.

Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq also reacted to Modi`s statement by posting on his Twitter handle "Welcome @narendramodi also believes Goli & Gaali will not help resolve Kashmir if insaniyat & Insaaf replace them re solution can become a reality".

