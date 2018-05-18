Chief secretary assault case: Kejriwal evaded some questions, says Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lt Governor, a team of Delhi Police on Friday evening reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to question him about in connection with the alleged assault case of chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

Shortly after the interrogation that went on for three hours, AD DCP Harinder Singh said even though the Chief Minister evaded some of the questions, he was cooperative. "We questioned the Delhi CM for three hours. He has been cooperative, but he evaded some questions."

During the questioning, the AAP chief had requested a copy of the video clip which was denied by the police. "He (Arvind Kejriwal) had requested a copy of the video recording but we have denied his request," Singh added.

The CM's private secretary Bibhav Kumar along with 11 MLAs have already been questioned in connection with the alleged assault of Prakash during a meeting on February 19 at Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present there.

The Delhi CS had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another AAP MLA in the presence of Kejriwal at the CM's residence, where he had been called for a meeting. The incident had led to the filing of an FIR by the CS and the 'March for Dignity', led by Prakash from the Delhi Secretariat to Raj Ghat. It had seen the participation of around 800 officers and employees holding candles in their hands.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

Hearing the plea of Prakash challenging a breach of privilege notice issued to him for allegedly skipping a meeting called by the panel, the Delhi High Court had said that the Arvind Kejriwal government should calm their tempers.

The court also sought response of the Centre, AAP government, Lieutenant Governor (LG) and others on Prakash's plea. A single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher had issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Privilege Committee, the Question and Reference Committee, apart from the city government and the LG, while seeking their reply in two weeks.