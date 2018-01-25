Children shiver with fear: Actor Prakash Raj questions parties over Padmaavat row

New Delhi: Known to not mince words when attacking political establishments, actor Prakash Raj took to Twitter to question political parties for not taking effective measures against Karni Sena in order to prevent violence over film Padmaavat's release.

Karni Sena and several other Rajput groups have been demanding a ban on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film saying that it hurts their sentiments. A group of protestors on Wednesday even targetted a school bus carrying students in Gurugram. "Children of my country shiver with fear and cry....as karni Sena attacks a school bus....The elected Government looks the other way..The opposition party diplomatically reacts...aren’t u all ashamed to trade our children’s safety ..for ur vote bank politics," he tweeted.

Several schools in Gurugram opted to remain shut on Thursday - the day the movie officially hit theatres. This after a bus carrying school children was targetted by protestors on Wednesday. Many have begun questioning just why Karni Sena and similar groups have been given a 'free hand' to resort to violence, arson and unabashed vandalism.

Prakash Raj, who previously said he is anti-PM Narendra Modi and anti-Amit Sha, is just another voice in a growing chorus questioning authorities. Several others like Salman Khan, actresses Renuka Shahane, Swara Bhaskar and Shabana Azmi, directors Hansal Mehta, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap have come out in open support of the film and its cast.