Children`s Day celebrations - In Pics

Children`s Day was celebrated on Tuesday across the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 14, 2017, 22:46 PM IST
Pic courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: On the occasion of Children`s Day on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind presented National Child Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a message sent to the Ministry of Women and Child Development on the occasion, he said, "Children are the future of our country. We must make every effort to ensure their welfare."

"We should also make all possible efforts to ensure that children in our country have a safe and happy childhood. Every child is a bud waiting to blossom. By awarding children, we recognise and encourage their talent and potential for nation-building," the President added.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Diya Mirza, Jackky Bhagnani and others too celebrated the day with children.

Following are some of the pictures of the celebrations:

 

(With IANS inputs)
 

Children's DayChildrenRam Nath KovindShah Rukh KhanAmruta Fadnavis
