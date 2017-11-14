Children`s Day celebrations - In Pics

New Delhi: On the occasion of Children`s Day on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind presented National Child Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a message sent to the Ministry of Women and Child Development on the occasion, he said, "Children are the future of our country. We must make every effort to ensure their welfare."

"We should also make all possible efforts to ensure that children in our country have a safe and happy childhood. Every child is a bud waiting to blossom. By awarding children, we recognise and encourage their talent and potential for nation-building," the President added.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Diya Mirza, Jackky Bhagnani and others too celebrated the day with children.

Following are some of the pictures of the celebrations:

बाल दिवस के अवसर पर राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द ने असाधारण उपलब्धियों के लिए बच्चों को राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार प्रदान किये pic.twitter.com/E3TqxerGeA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 14, 2017

Some quality time filled with joy, fun, laughter and a happy interaction with kids from GPS Taleigao. #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/ndyDNP5sdZ — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) November 14, 2017

What better way to celebrate #ChildrensDay than relive childhood with 4000 kids & make them aware of their safety through their favourite cartoon characters! Launch of Child Safety Campaign & Traffic Guide Project by Ms @fadnavis_amruta at NSCI Dome pic.twitter.com/h6tDLrK8rK — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) November 14, 2017

Over a hundred beautiful souls from the Spark a Change Foundation dropped in to visit me on set! Best #ChildrensDay ever... pic.twitter.com/sYSU07xHeZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2017

Happy #ChildrensDay... Celebrate the innocence and joy of childhood. Not just today.... but everyday, let them dream! pic.twitter.com/oV7Wlz8xdY — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) November 14, 2017

(With IANS inputs)

