China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North Korea's nuclear scare

Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the 9th annual BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit on Monday amid the rising threat of North Korea’s nuclear bomb provocation.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 08:02
China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North Korea&#039;s nuclear scare
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at 9th BRICS summit in China (ANI)

Xiamen: Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the 9th annual BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit on Monday amid the rising threat of North Korea’s nuclear bomb provocation.

North Korea, on Sunday, claimed to test the most power nuclear hydrogen-bomb with "unprecedentedly big power" that can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile. The explosion created a magnitude-6.3 tremor.

Apart from North Korea, Sino-India ties is also likely to cast a shadow at the summit, said experts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached China on Sunday evening, is expected to hold bilateral talks with the Chinese president on the sidelines. The two countries recently ended their 73-day-old border military stand-off in Doklam or Doka-la.

With United States President Donal Trump calling out on Pakistan for providing support to extremists, India is likely to press for strict measures against terrorism in the region.

China may, however, forestall this.

On Sunday, Jinping asked PM Modi to adopt a "holistic" approach that includes addressing 'symptoms and root causes'.

The three-day summit will focus on global economic partnership and development and peace talks.

