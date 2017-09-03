China BRICS 2017 Summit: Doklam stand-off behind, PM Modi likely to raise 'terror' issues

New Delhi: Five days after India and China decided to end the 73-day Doklam stand-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the port city of Xiamen in China for the 9th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit.

The Prime Minister will depart after inducting the nine new faces in his cabinet on Sunday night. PM Modi is expected to connect with the Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

Following US statement on Pakistan being a safe haven for extremists, India is likely to press for strict measures against terrorism in the region.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, PM Modi wrote, "India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security."

"India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China," he further added.

Also on the table for discussions are emerging markets, trade protectionism, promoting cooperation on development and world peace.

The theme of the 9th BRICS summit is "Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future”.