close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China BRICS 2017 Summit: Doklam stand-off behind, PM Modi likely to raise 'terror' issues

The Prime Minister will depart after inducting the nine new faces in his cabinet on Sunday night. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 09:17
China BRICS 2017 Summit: Doklam stand-off behind, PM Modi likely to raise &#039;terror&#039; issues
File photo

New Delhi: Five days after India and China decided to end the 73-day Doklam stand-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the port city of Xiamen in China for the 9th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit.

The Prime Minister will depart after inducting the nine new faces in his cabinet on Sunday night. PM Modi is expected to connect with the Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.
Following US statement on Pakistan being a safe haven for extremists, India is likely to press for strict measures against terrorism in the region. 

Earlier, in a Facebook post, PM Modi wrote, "India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security."

"India had the privilege of hosting the previous Summit in Goa in October last year. I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China," he further added.

Also on the table for discussions are emerging markets, trade protectionism, promoting cooperation on development and world peace.

The theme of the 9th BRICS summit is "Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future”. 

TAGS

BRICSPMNarendra ModiDoklamDoklam stand-offIndiaChina

From Zee News

Gorakhpur tragedy: Accused Dr Kafeel Khan sent to police custody
Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur tragedy: Accused Dr Kafeel Khan sent to police cu...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates
India

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates

Bareilly: BJP district President goes missing, cops in dark
Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly: BJP district President goes missing, cops in dark

Colombia&#039;s ELN says it killed Russian hostage; risks peace talks with government
World

Colombia's ELN says it killed Russian hostage; risks p...

North Korea says has H-bomb missile warhead
WorldAsia

North Korea says has H-bomb missile warhead

No evidence Barack Obama wire trapped Trump Tower: US Justice Dept
AmericasWorld

No evidence Barack Obama wire trapped Trump Tower: US Justi...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Manipur
India

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Manipur

North Korea claims to develop &#039;&#039;advanced hydrogen bomb&#039;&#039; with &#039;great destructive power&#039;
World

North Korea claims to develop ''advanced hydrogen...

Meet nine new ministers to be inducted into Modi cabinet today
India

Meet nine new ministers to be inducted into Modi cabinet to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Only when I go on the stage do I realise that I have composed all these songs: AR Rahman

The imperial Cholas’ conquest of Sri Lanka

Palpable threat from love jihad

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy unmasks Pakistan

Home over life: Why residents in dilapidated buildings refuse to vacate