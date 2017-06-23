China has far greater influence over US than India because of open, liberal markets: Official media

New Delhi: China has far greater influence over the US when it comes to trade relations than India because its markets are more open and liberal to foreign investors, China's state-run Global Times said on Friday.

“India-US economic relations have not always been seen as having the same order of magnitude as China's economic ties with the US.

“And the main reason for this is that India lags behind China in terms of opening up its market to foreign investors,” the commentary said.

The article noted that China, as a key economic parter of India, stands to gain a lot if it opens up its markets.

Referring to Modi-Trump meeting next week in Washington, it said if the American president is able to persuade India to open-up its markets further, China would also gain benefits. However, it also stressed that Trump's "America First" campaign is not just a rhetoric but an actual policy position.

“India has sustained rapid GDP growth since Modi came to power, which has boosted India's confidence and strength as it strives to become a major power.

“Some US firms are wading into India's fast-growing consumer market but economic protectionism from local authorities is still an obstacle.

“For instance, US retail giant Walmart sees India as a key growth market but its business in India has been hampered by various restrictions.

“Trump is likely to raise economic issues, including lifting investment limits and relaxing import and export restrictions, when he meets Modi next week.

“Compared with his predecessor, Modi has adopted a more open mind in reform and opening-up,” the article added.