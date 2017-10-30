China hints at blocking resolution declaring Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist at UN

Beijing: China is set to block a resolution at the United Nations this week to declare Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist.

Hinting at blocking a bid by the United States, France and the UK to list alleged Pathankot terror attack mastermind as a global terrorist by the UN, China harped on its familiar stand that there was no consensus among Security Council members.

"We have made our position clear many times from this podium. The relevant resolutions of Security Council have clear stipulations as to the mandate of 1267 Committee and also clear stipulations when it comes to the listing of relevant organisations and individuals," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing.

Replying to questions whether China will block the ban on Azhar again when the 1267 Committee of the UNSC takes up the issue on Thursday, she said "as for listing application by the relevant country, there are disagreements"

China's latest hold is due to lapse on Thursday.

Hua said that China had put a technical hold to allow for more time for more parties to deliberate on this matter.

On China's repeated actions defending Azhar, who is accused of masterminding the terror attack on Pathankot airbase in January 2016, she said that actions are meant to ensure the authority and efficacy of the UN Committee.

"It is in accordance with the resolutions and rules of procedure of the Committee. We will remain in constant touch and coordination with the relevant parties on the resolution and rules of procedure of the Committee," Hua said.

Asked if China is resorting to block the move repeatedly at the behest of Pakistan, Hua said, "We believe that the Committee should follow the principles of objectivity, professionalism and fairness and reach decision by a consensus based on solid proof", PTI reported.

As for listing application by the relevant country, there are disagreements, she said, adding that China's technical holds are meant to allow for more time for more parties to deliberate on this matter".

"To our regret, the Committee is yet to reach a consensus," Hua said.

On August 03, China had extended by three months its technical hold on the US, France and UK- backed proposal to designate Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.

Earlier, in February too, this year it had blocked the US move to designate Azhar as a global terrorist.

If China would not have extended the technical hold, Azhar would have automatically been designated under the UN as a terrorist.

In March 2016, China was the sole member in the 15- nation UN organ to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.

China views Pakistan as its all-weather friend and has been backing its bid to become a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

(With Agency inputs)