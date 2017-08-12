close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China, India must work to resolve Doklam standoff: US commander

The standoff between India and China in Doklam of the Sikkim section is a matter of concern, a top American commander has said and asked the two sides to work together and resolve the issue diplomatically.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 19:29
China, India must work to resolve Doklam standoff: US commander
File photo

Washington: The standoff between India and China in Doklam of the Sikkim section is a matter of concern, a top American commander has said and asked the two sides to work together and resolve the issue diplomatically.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for more than 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road in the area.

Admiral Harry B Harris, commander of the US Pacific Command, echoed the State Department's view that the US encourages the two countries to resolve their differences diplomatically.

"Well, I think that any time you have two great powers at odds across a common border, that's an area of concern. Of course, it's potentially dangerous," he told PTI when asked about the Doklam standoff.

"But I think that I would echo those sentiments of our own government leaders, America's national leadership, that we encourage both India and China to engage in diplomacy, to help reduce these tensions," he said.

When asked if in Doklam China is repeating the pattern it has been following in the South China Sea to change the status quo, Harris said it is for India to make a determination in this regard.

"I think that's a determination that India is going to have to make itself. I don't want to speak for India, and I certainly don't want to speculate on what might happen. I think this is a dispute, as it stands now, and that India and China must work out together. Hopefully peacefully," Admiral Harris said.

Harris also said China's actions in the South and East China seas are "coercive" to its neighbours.

"I believe that their (Chinese) actions in the East China Sea and the South China Sea are aggressive...And they are coercive to their neighbours," he said.

TAGS

Doklam standoffChinaIndiaAmerican commander

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Army launches manhunt after terrorists attack 41 R...

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US defence expert
IndiaWorld

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US def...

Uttar Pradesh

Hospital tragedy a 'test' for CM Adityanath: Ram...

Russia names new fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57
EuropeWorld

Russia names new fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57

World

Eleven dead in Kenya as post-election riots flare

Asia

Chinese vice premier to visit Pakistan for Independence Day...

North East

Sub-registrar rejects objections to Irom Sharmila's we...

Bihar

Shatrughan Sinha demands ban on tobacco items with liquor

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur deaths: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj claims oxygen was c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Dealing with a big bully: Lessons from Doklam stand-off

DNA Edit: Plunge in RBI dividend may have negative impact

Manual Scavenging: Lives choked in dirty drains

The worst of BEST: Strike by 36,000 employees indicates the deep mess

DNA Edit: Online menace like 'Blue Whale Challenge' is serious