China meddling in Jammu and Kashmir's internal affairs: CM Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused China and other “foreign hands” of meddling in the internal matters of Jammu and Kashmir, a charge likely to have serious implication in New Delhi-Beijing ties.

She made the remarks after meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here to appraise him of the current situation in the state.

The meeting, which lasted for about 30 minutes, comes after the latest terror attack on the Amarnath pilgrims on July 10 in which seven people were killed.

The pilgrims were targeted while they were returning from the cave shrine.

Both leaders have discussed security measures in the state and ways to prevent such incidents from occurring again in the future.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, she said the Amaranth pilgrims were targeted to instigate communal riots in the country.

She blamed the deteriorating law and order situation in the state on foreign powers.

"Foreign hands are involved, and unfortunately now, China is also interfering,” the chief minister said.

"External forces are involved in this fight, there is infiltration, militants are coming. Their attempt is to spoil the atmosphere in J&K," she said.

She thanked the home minister for his support in tackling the situation.

The state government has deployed some 21,000 paramilitary personnel in addition to state police and two Army battalions for the security of the pilgrims.