close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China meddling in Jammu and Kashmir's internal affairs: CM Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti made the remarks after meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here to appraise him of the current situation in the state.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 17:17
China meddling in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s internal affairs: CM Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused China and other “foreign hands” of meddling in the internal matters of Jammu and Kashmir, a charge likely to have serious implication in New Delhi-Beijing ties.

She made the remarks after meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here to appraise him of the current situation in the state.

The meeting, which lasted for about 30 minutes, comes after the latest terror attack on the Amarnath pilgrims on July 10 in which seven people were killed.

The pilgrims were targeted while they were returning from the cave shrine.

Both leaders have discussed security measures in the state and ways to prevent such incidents from occurring again in the future.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, she said the Amaranth pilgrims were targeted to instigate communal riots in the country.

She blamed the deteriorating law and order situation in the state on foreign powers.

"Foreign hands are involved, and unfortunately now, China is also interfering,” the chief minister said.

"External forces are involved in this fight, there is infiltration, militants are coming. Their attempt is to spoil the atmosphere in J&K," she said.

She thanked the home minister for his support in tackling the situation.

The state government has deployed some 21,000 paramilitary personnel in addition to state police and two Army battalions for the security of the pilgrims.

TAGS

ChinaJammu and KashmirCM Mehbooba MuftiChief Minister Mehbooba MuftiKashmirNew Delhi-Beijing tiesChina-India ties

From Zee News

3D sense to help robots do household chores
Science

3D sense to help robots do household chores

Scientists discover distant galaxy 1,000 times brighter than Milky Way
Space

Scientists discover distant galaxy 1,000 times brighter tha...

Turkey dismisses over 7,000 on eve of failed coup anniversary
WorldAsia

Turkey dismisses over 7,000 on eve of failed coup anniversa...

Indian students worry about physical safety in US: Survey
India

Indian students worry about physical safety in US: Survey

Jama Masjid Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari asks Nawaz Sharif to broker peace on Kashmir, initiate dialogue with Hurriyat
India

Jama Masjid Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari asks Nawaz Sharif to br...

NASA releases new maps of Pluto, Charon
Space

NASA releases new maps of Pluto, Charon

Nitish Kumar evades question on Tejashwi Yadav — Watch video
Bihar

Nitish Kumar evades question on Tejashwi Yadav — Watch vide...

Earth may have had muddy origin, says study
Space

Earth may have had muddy origin, says study

Pyongyang dismisses South Korean President&#039;s peace proposal
WorldAsia

Pyongyang dismisses South Korean President's peace pro...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Class conflict: Migrant workers attacking gated community in Noida reflects deep inequalities

Chorus of protest: In whose name is ‘Not In My Name’?

DNA Edit | Quiet flows the Ganga: NGT measures must be implemented swiftly

Techie's suicide in Pune highlights plight of IT employees

Picking up the pieces to rebuild and restore normalcy in Mosul