China, Pakistan not threat to India, says Army chief Bipin Rawat

“None of the country (China or Pakistan) is a threat,” the Hindustan Times quoted Rawat as saying in Dehradun.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 18:12
China, Pakistan not threat to India, says Army chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: China and Pakistan are not a threat to India, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday, weeks after New Delhi and Beijing decided to end their hostilities over Doklam.

“None of the country (China or Pakistan) is a threat,” the Hindustan Times quoted Rawat as saying in Dehradun.

The army chief's remarks came just a week after he reportedly dubbed the two countries as northern and eastern adversaries.

Reacting to Rawat’s 'adversary' remark, China had said that ties between the two countries should not be derailed.

“What I had said... said,” Rawat said on Sunday.

India and China last month ended about a 70-day long military standoff at the Doklam tri-junction near the Sikkim border which had strained bilateral ties.

The general said the army has been extra vigilant after the incident and appropriate action has been taken in “sensitive areas”.

On the issue of Kashmir militancy, he said the army has been doing everything in its power to restore peace and tranquillity in the Valley.

He said the forces will not hesitate to conduct “surgical strikes” if needed.

The army chief was reportedly in Dehradun to attend an annual function at Cambrian Hall, his alma mater.

Rawat, who hails from Pauri, reportedly studied at the Cambrian Hall between 1969 till 1972 and then did his senior schooling at St. Edward’s School, Shimla.

“I have spent my most memorable days in this school,” he was quoted as saying during the event.

TAGS

ChinaPakistanIndiaarmy chief Bipin RawatGeneral Bipin Rawat

