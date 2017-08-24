close
China questions India’s move to build new road in Ladakh, warns it will worsen Doklam stand-off

China on Thursday accused India of contradicting its words with actions after New Delhi decided to build a road around 20 km near Pangong Lake in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 19:49
China questions India’s move to build new road in Ladakh, warns it will worsen Doklam stand-off
Representational image

Beijing: China on Thursday accused India of contradicting its words with actions after New Delhi decided to build a road around 20 km near Pangong Lake in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

At the same time, it warned that such a development would only worsen the on-going two-month-long stand-off in Doklam.

"It seems according to the reports the Indian side is slapping its own face. The Indian side is closely following China's road-building recently but India's actions themselves have proven that the Indian side says something and does another. Its words are in complete contradiction to its deeds in terms of border issues," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told Chinese media.

Stating that India's move was not "conducive" to peace in the region, Hua said the western sector of the boundary, where India plans to build a road, is not delimited", as per ANI.

Union Home Ministry has approved the building of a road from Marsimik La to Hot Spring in Ladakh near Pangong Lake along the LAC.

This was where the a recent scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops took place.

On the Doklam standoff, Hua Chunying reiterated "the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all the trespassing personnel and equipment serves as the prerequisite and basis for the settlement of this incident. The two sides have agreed to uphold border areas' peace and tranquility before disputes are settled. The current road construction by the Indian side is not conducive to peace and stability in that area," Hua said.

Hua also said the project "will not help with settlement of the current situation". 

