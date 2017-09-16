close
China reacts to India-Japan's northeast Plan, says 'no third-party meddling'

Reacting to proposed Japanese investments in India's North-East states, as mentioned in the India-Japan joint statement, Beijing on Friday warned that any third party should not meddle in the disputes between China and India over territorial sovereignty in any form.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 13:12
China reacts to India-Japan&#039;s northeast Plan, says &#039;no third-party meddling&#039;
PTI photo

Beijing: Reacting to proposed Japanese investments in India's North-East states, as mentioned in the India-Japan joint statement, Beijing on Friday warned that any third party should not meddle in the disputes between China and India over territorial sovereignty in any form.

"You must be very clear that boundary of India China border area has not been totally delimited and we have disputes in the eastern section of the boundary. We are now trying to seek a solution through negotiation that is acceptable to both sides," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"In such circumstances, we hope India and various parties should respect such aspects and any third party should not be involved in our efforts to solve disputes," she added.

Without mentioning Arunachal Pradesh, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that negotiations were still on to settle the 'eastern section' of the China-India border.

However, Hua also mentioned that both India and Japan can play a constructive role for the mutual trust and cooperation between regional countries and the peace, stability and development of the region.

"I want to add that both Japan and India are important countries in Asia. We hope that the development of normal relations between Japan and India can play a constructive role for the mutual trust and cooperation between regional countries and the peace, stability and development of the region," she said.

Talking about the India-Japan joint statement, Hua said, "The statement mentioned resolving disputes through negotiation and dialogue. We know that resolving disputes by directly concerned parties to uphold freedom of navigation and over flight is China's position.

"We hope that all parties can make concerted efforts to uphold the freedom of navigation and overflight enjoyed by all countries in relevant waters under the international law and stay committed to settling the issues and disputes between them through dialogue and consultation," she added.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his two-day visit to India, attended the annual India-Japan Summit to take bilateral and strategic ties between the two countries forward.

"I would like to state that India-Japan partnership is special, strategic and global. India can become the factory of the world if both countries combine their efforts. We are committed to the policy of Make in India," Abe said.

Abe on September 14 had said that the Japan is committed to the policy of 'Make in India', even as he, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, laid the foundation stone for the proposed Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Network, known as the bullet train.

