China ready to attack India in collaboration with Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi: Describing China as a "bigger threat to India than Pakistan", Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday asked the government to respond on the military standoff at Doklam.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha against the backdrop of tension between New Delhi and Beijing, the former defence minister claimed that China was ready to attack India in collaboration with Pakistan.

The veteran leader further asked the government to reverse its stand on the Tibet issue by supporting its independence.

He also claimed that Chinese military personnel have been seen in Pakistani military facilities in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and China was also building roads there. It must be opposed at the diplomatic level, Yadav said.

"India is today facing a big danger from China. I have been cautioning central governments for many years. None of them paid adequate attention. China has joined hands with Pakistan. It has made full preparation to attack India.”

"China is India's biggest opponent. What has the government done? In Kashmir, the Chinese Army has allied with the Pak Army," Yadav, known for his tough stand on China, said during the Zero Hour.

He also claimed that China had buried nuclear weapons in Pakistan to target India, adding that Indian intelligence agencies "would know better".

Without naming then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said the Congress stalwart made a "big mistake" on the Tibet issue and added that he had even then spoken against it. Tibetan leaders like Dalai Lama had always supported India, he said.

Time had come to support the independence of Tibet as it had been a traditional buffer between the two big nations and India should give maximum support to the Dalai Lama.

"China is a bigger threat to India than Pakistan. Pakistan cannot do anything to India. I have been saying this for the last 20 years. Now, it`s clear that China is conspiring against us. In Kashmir, China is supporting Pakistan even with arms and ammunition. This should be strongly protested," Mulayam Yadav said during Zero Hour.

It was India's responsibility to protect Bhutan and China was eyeing Nepal, he said.

He also spoke against massive amounts of Chinese goods finding a market in India.

"If China continues to help Pakistan and interferes in Kashmir, India should ban Chinese products. If need be, we should have a rethink on diplomatic relations," Yadav said.

He also demanded a complete review of India`s relations with China.

The stand-off between the armies of India and China in the Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector has led to a strain in diplomatic ties, with the Chinese state-run media openly talking of war.

The government last week briefed the leaders of political parties and assured them that the issue will be resolved diplomatically.

(With Agency inputs)