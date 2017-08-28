close
China says Indian forces have withdrawn to Indian side of disputed border

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 13:26
China says Indian forces have withdrawn to Indian side of disputed border

BEIJING (Reuters) - China`s Foreign Ministry on Monday said Indian troops had withdrawn to the Indian side of a disputed border area where the two countries` soldiers had been locked in stand-off for more than two months. 

Speaking at a daily news briefing, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Chinese troops would continue to patrol the disputed Doklam region. 

Earlier on Monday, India`s foreign ministry said it had agreed with China to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops at the disputed border area.

The move comes ahead of a summit of the BRICS nations - a grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa - in China early next month.

