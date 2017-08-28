China says Indian forces have withdrawn to Indian side of disputed border

BEIJING (Reuters) - China`s Foreign Ministry on Monday said Indian troops had withdrawn to the Indian side of a disputed border area where the two countries` soldiers had been locked in stand-off for more than two months.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Chinese troops would continue to patrol the disputed Doklam region.

Earlier on Monday, India`s foreign ministry said it had agreed with China to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops at the disputed border area.

The move comes ahead of a summit of the BRICS nations - a grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa - in China early next month.