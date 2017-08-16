China says not aware of Ladakh scuffle; asks India to withdraw troops from Doklam

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it was not aware of a skirmish between its troops and Indian soldiers in the Ladakh region.

Beijing's reaction came after reports on Wednesday claimed that Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in an altercation near Pangong Lake in Ladakh, exacerbating tensions during a months-long stand-off between the two armies.

When asked to comment on the reported incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hu Chunying said, "I am not aware of the information."

"I am not aware of them. The Chinese border troops are always committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along the border," Chunying said at a briefing.

Earlier today, reports stated that Indian border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory.

Reports said that some of the Chinese soldiers carried iron rods and stones, and in the melee there were minor injuries on both sides, a source told Reuters.

While speaking to news agency AFP, an Indian defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “There was a minor incident. There was some stone pelting from the Chinese side but the situation was quickly brought under control."

Police in the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, where Ladakh is located, said clashes were relatively common along the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"These things happen every summer but this one was slightly prolonged and more serious but no weapons were used," a police source in Srinagar told AFP.

Beijing remains defiant, asks India to withdraw troops from Doklam

Amid the ongoing stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Doklam area, Beijing on Wednesday reiterated that New Delhi should withdraw troops from the area.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said withdrawal of troops by India was a precondition for any dialogue between both sides.

Customary India-China border meet not held this I-Day

Amid the ongoing border row, customary Border Personnel Meetings held between India and China every Independence Day were not held this time.

According to informed sources, the meetings could not be held as the PLA officials did not respond to communications from the Indian Army.

These meetings are held at five points -- Daulat Beg Oldie in northern Ladakh, Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Chushul in Ladakh, Bum-La near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Nathu-La in Sikkim.

The meetings are held on the national days of both countries.

Doklam standoff

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while the 'Dragon' claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.