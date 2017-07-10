close
China says there was ''no bilateral meeting'' between Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

China on Monday said that President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "no bilateral meeting" on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg after India had claimed the two leaders discussed "a range of issues".

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 15:16
China says there was ''no bilateral meeting'' between Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

Beijing: China on Monday said that President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "no bilateral meeting" on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg after India had claimed the two leaders discussed "a range of issues".

"According to my information, the two said leaders did not hold any bilateral meeting," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said when asked about the issue discussed between the two.

Geng said Xi chaired an informal meet of BRICS leaders during which Modi was present.

He said the withdrawal of troops from Doklam was the precondition for any meaningful dialogue between both sides.

PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping discuss range of issues at G20 Summit: MEA
PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping discuss range of issues at G20 Summit: MEA

On Saturday, India`s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson refused to elaborate on the "range of issues" discussed by Modi and Xi during their informal conversation in Hamburg.

"We have tweeted that the two leaders discussed a range of issues. A range of issues means a range of issues. I don`t want to add anything further...I leave it to you to draw your conclusion," Baglay said.

China Xi Jinping Narendra Modi G20 summit Hamburg India BRICS

