China shares India's concern on H1B visa issue: Official media

The H1B issue not just affects the Indian IT sector but also Chinese students studying in the US, hence, Beijing supports India's stance, the article said. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 17:52
China shares India&#039;s concern on H1B visa issue: Official media

New Delhi: China shares India's concern on the issue of H1B visa as it also Chinese students studying in the US universities, the country's official media said in a commentary on Friday.

The H1B issue not just affects the Indian IT sector but also Chinese students studying in the US, hence, Beijing supports India's stance, the article said.

The article comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US during which he will discuss a host of issues with President Donald Trump.

The commentary hoped that the “problem would get resolved during PM Modi's meeting with President Trump” in Washington.

The Chinese people will take a close look at the summit because the H1B issue, among other things, also concern China's interests, it said.

“For instance, Trump is reforming US immigration policies, including the H1B visa, whose biggest and second-biggest recipients are India and China, respectively.

“The curb on H1B visas is bad news not only for the Indian IT sector but also to Chinese students in US universities,” the article said, adding, “China will most likely be willing to express support for India's stance over the H1B visa.”

H1B visaChinaIndiaH1B Visa issuechinese studentsIndian IT sectorIndian IT industry

