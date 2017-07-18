close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

China should send more submarines to Indian Ocean: Chinese experts

More than a dozen submarines have been spotted by India in the Indian Ocean over the years.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 22:06

Beijing: China must send more submarines to the Indian Ocean so that the "concerned countries" get used to their presence, Chinese experts have said.

"China should send more submarines to the Indian Ocean to make concerned countries get used to their presence in that region," Hu Bo, researcher with Peking University Ocean Strategy Research Centre, was quoted as saying by People`s Daily online.

India worries China`s growing presence in the Indian Ocean. The US and Japan are equally concerned over China flexing its muscles in the world seas.

More than a dozen submarines have been spotted by India in the Indian Ocean over the years.

Zhao Gancheng, the director of South Asia Studies with Shanghai Institute for International Studies, agreed with Hu.

"The geostrategic position of the Indian Ocean has a profound influence on China`s national security and development," Zhao said, adding that sending vessels to the region was normal for the country.

China unusually aggressive in its stand on Dokalam: Foreign Secretary tells Parliamentary panel
MUST READ
China unusually aggressive in its stand on Dokalam: Foreign Secretary tells Parliamentary panel

Hu said the just-concluded Malabar naval drill in the Bay of Bengal between India, Japan and the US reflected that China was being taken as an "imaginary enemy".

"Taking China as the imaginary enemy is a reflection of Cold War mentality," Hu said, adding that the ocean was a global public product that does not come within the jurisdiction of any single country.

TAGS

ChinaIndiaIndian OceanBay of BengalJapanUnited States of America

From Zee News

Bihar

Amid stand-off between JD(U) and RJD, Tejashwi Yadav attend...

Apollo Hospitals ready for probe into Jayalalithaa&#039;s death
Tamil Nadu

Apollo Hospitals ready for probe into Jayalalithaa's d...

China unusually aggressive in its stand on Dokalam: Foreign Secretary tells Parliamentary panel
India

China unusually aggressive in its stand on Dokalam: Foreign...

You can get 100 GB additional Reliance Jio data for free; here is how
Technology

You can get 100 GB additional Reliance Jio data for free; h...

CA final result May 2017: Maharashtra youth tops ICAI CA final result; check icaiexam.icai.org
Education

CA final result May 2017: Maharashtra youth tops ICAI CA fi...

India

India takes part in joint taskforce meet for work on Panama...

Delhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi to write letters to all MPS to canvass...

West Bengal

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya blames Mamata Banerjee...

India

Not bound by July 7 UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons, says...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems