China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
New Delhi: A state-run Chinese TV channel has claimed that it would take China's motorised troops 48 hours and its paratroops 10 hours to reach India's capital New Delhi in case war breaks out.

Albeit China recently presented an upbeat picture of its ties with India in a policy document on Asia-Pacific security, yet it skirted references to contentious issues like India's Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) bid and efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN.

However, as the comment by the Chinese State TV came to the fore, Indians replied in a humorous style.

Read the quick-witted tweets here:

