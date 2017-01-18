China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies

New Delhi: A state-run Chinese TV channel has claimed that it would take China's motorised troops 48 hours and its paratroops 10 hours to reach India's capital New Delhi in case war breaks out.

Albeit China recently presented an upbeat picture of its ties with India in a policy document on Asia-Pacific security, yet it skirted references to contentious issues like India's Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) bid and efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN.

However, as the comment by the Chinese State TV came to the fore, Indians replied in a humorous style.

Read the quick-witted tweets here:

@spectatorindex Hope China has not used "Made In China" parts to motorise their troops because it wil surely fail them in Himalayas. — Kiran Patil (@kiranppat) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex China does not know that India's capital is protected on all sides by massive tactical traffic jams. @Asif_AAP — कडी निंदा Anugrah (@BreakiNews) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex ..seems Chinese news channels started hiring Pakistanis as their editor. — vipul (@vipul_kp) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex 48 & 10 hours rush to meet kejriwal n join his dharna? Man once they reach they will beg to escape. @AsYouNotWish @Aamar24x7 — Defense IN (@defenseIND) January 15, 2017

Crucially, depends on fog situation in Delhi https://t.co/XB0Ds3WzFT — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) January 15, 2017

Dear China, Delhi is well protected by Somnath Bharti's dogs, Kejriwal's tweets and Ashutosh's English. Think twice before taking any step. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) January 15, 2017

Rao Tula Ram Flyover dekha hai? Aur Outer Ring Road? Hahaha. 48 hours, in your dreams. https://t.co/AZVqA5AXEK — Raheel Khursheed (@Raheelk) January 15, 2017