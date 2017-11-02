China treads cautiously on India-Bhutan friendship

Beijing: Reacting cautiously to President Ram Nath Kovind appreciation of Bhutan's support during the Dokalam standoff, China said on Thursday that it wants to see New Delhi and Thimphu developing "normal relations".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that both India and Bhutan are China's close neighbours.

"We are committed to develop friendly relations with these two countries and also we would like to see India and Bhutan developing normal relations," she said.

About Kovind appreciating Bhutan's support in resolving the Dokalam incident, Hua said, "You mentioned about the Indian border troops trespassing incident from June to August. We have talked about our position many times before. I believe we are also clear about that".

"We believe that China and India had properly settled this issue through diplomatic means. Consistent with our common interest, we hope India could follow the historical conventions and work with China to ensure the peace tranquillity of the border area," she said, as per PTI.

President appreciates Bhutan's support in resolving Dokalam stand-off:

In his meeting with King Wangchuck, Kovind expressed his deep appreciation for Bhutan's support in resolving the recent stand-off with China at Dokalam.

The manner in which both India and Bhutan stood together to address the situation in Dokalam "is a clear testimony to our friendship", a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Our development cooperation has been guided by the priorities set by the Government and people of Bhutan #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2017

India and Bhutan should work towards a model of bilateral cooperation, which will be noted by others in the neighbourhood #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2017

Security concerns of India and Bhutan are indivisible and mutual #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2017

India and Bhutan stood together to address the situation in the Doklam area, which is a clear testimony to our friendship #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2017

India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Dokalam, a tri-junction between the Sino-India and Bhutanese border near Sikkim, from June 16 this year after Indian Army personnel stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area.

The stand-off ended on August 28 after both sides reached an understanding on a quick "disengagement" of border personnel.

(With PTI inputs)