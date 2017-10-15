China understood strength of India, all issues with Beijing resolved: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India's disputes with neighbouring China have been resolved and that they have understood our power.

"India is no longer the same. It has become very powerful. In recent times, China has understood the strength of India and our dispute with Beijing has also been resolved," he said.

Rajnath, who is on his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, was addressing a press conference when he made these remarks.

In a scathing attack on Pakistan, the union minister said that Pakistan has been trying to cross its terrorists across the border but faces defeat in the hand of Indian armed forces every time.

"Pakistan tries to send its terrorists to our side. We have succeeded in finishing off 5-10 of them every single time. India is not weak anymore," he said.

Hailing PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath said, "For the first time, the country has got a prime minister who has decided that right to knock on the doors of big banks should not be limited only to big companies but must also go to poor.

"Our Prime Minister has set a target to end poverty in the country by 2022 which will be fulfilled by our government," he said.