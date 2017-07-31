Chinese Army enters into Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district amid Doklam stand-off

New Delhi: Amid the military stand-off in Doklam, the Chinese troops recently entered a disputed stretch along the international border with India.

The alleged incursion took place on July 26 at Barahoti in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

On July 19 also, the Chinese troops had violated the border in Chamoli district and were seen camping along with arms.

Reports said that People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops had sent back a team led by Chamoli District Magistrate and others, including officials from ITBP, who had gone for a survey of Barahoti ground. The Chinese troops had claimed that it was their land.

In another incident, a helicopter of PLA violated the Indian air space in Uttarakhand on July 19.

After hovering over the Indian airspace for nearly five minutes, the helicopter disappeared and flew back to the Chinese airspace.

Uttarakhand shares a 350-kilometer long boundary with China.

India and China are currently at loggerheads over Doklam plateau in Bhutan.

The military tension over the Himalayan tri-junction between the two countries that share a 3,500-km boundary started in June when Indian troops stopped Chinese soldiers from building a road at the stretch where India and China connect with Bhutan.

The stand-off has hit India-China ties with Chinese experts threatening a war if New Delhi did not buckle.

Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran had on Thursday called the month-long military stand-off between India and China at Doklam part of a mind game. He added that there was a possibility of a prolonged impasse.