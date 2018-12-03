हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Admiral Sunil Lanba

Chinese conventional boat, not nuke submarine, entered Indian Ocean: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

Admiral Lanba also assured the country that the Navy is keeping a round-the-clock vigil on India's maritime domain.

Chinese conventional boat, not nuke submarine, entered Indian Ocean: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

MUMBAI: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Monday categorically rubbished reports of a Chinese nuclear submarine entering the Indian Ocean region recently and said that it was just a ''conventional boat''.

''It was a conventional boat, it was tracked the day it entered the Indian Ocean region and this boat has gone back after a deployment of one month,'' Admiral Lamba said while rejecting the reports suggesting that a Chinese nuclear submarine had recently entered the Indian Ocean region.

Admiral Lanba also assured the country that the Navy is keeping a round-the-clock vigil on India's maritime domain.

Lanba further informed that the Indian Navy is hoping to induct 56 warships and submarines and the process for bringing in a third aircraft carrier has also been initiated.

"Navy is looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines to enhance its strength. This is apart from 32 warships under construction," Admiral Lanba said at his annual press conference.

This would enhance Navy's maritime capability, he added.

He further stated that the process for installing automated identification transponders on around 2.5 lakh fishing boats has begun as part of efforts to enhance coastal security.

When quizzed about the contract given to Reliance Naval Engineering Limited for five offshore patrol vehicles, Admiral Lanba said, "We are looking into the contract."

"Bank guarantee for the deal has been encashed," he added.

Asked about the status of the proposal to set up a base at Seychelles' Assumption Island, he said talks were on with the government of the island nation.

The Navy Chief also expressed hope that the coming in power of a favourable government in the Maldives will help the two countries to strengthen their maritime cooperation.

Tags:
Admiral Sunil LanbaIndian NavyChinese nuclear submarineIndian Ocean

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close