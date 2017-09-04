close
BRICS 2017: Chinese journalist singing old Bollywood melody will leave you smiling | Watch

At BRICS 2017 summit, a Chinese radio journalist has won all hearts with a beautiful rendition of a popular old Hindi song.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 11:10
BRICS 2017: Chinese journalist singing old Bollywood melody will leave you smiling | Watch
ANI photo

Xiamen: At BRICS 2017 summit, a Chinese radio journalist has won all hearts with a beautiful rendition of a popular old Hindi song.

A reporter with China Radio, Tang Yuangai, sang Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja, from 1979 Bollywood romantic flick Noorie.

Nitin Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar are the original playback singers of the song, starring Farooq Shaikh and Poonam Dhillon.

 

 

Yuangai told ANI that said she knew 'thodi, thodi' (little bit) of this old Hindi song.

On Monday, the 9th BRICS summit kicked off amid escalating tensions of North Korea's nuclear threat.

In his plenary speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of poverty, peace and gender equality but skipped speaking on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

With ANI inputs

