Chinese media says Beijing should rethink stance on Sikkim's 'independence'

New Delhi: Amid soaring border tensions with India, Chinese official media has said Beijing should reconsider its stance over the Sikkim issue.

The state run 'Global Times' in its report accuses New Delhi of inheriting the brutal colonial policies of Britain and pursues regional hegemony at the sacrifice of tiny Himalayan nations.

The state-controlled media has urged the Chinese citizens to “fuel” pro-independence movement in Sikkim. “As long as there are voices in Chinese society supporting Sikkim's independence, the voices will spread and fuel pro-independence appeals in Sikkim,” the report stated.

“With certain conditions, Bhutan and Sikkim will see strong anti-India movements, which will negatively affect India's already turbulent northeast area and rewrite southern Himalayan geopolitics,” the report further said.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for past 19 days after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" is in violation of a 2012 India-China agreement. According to the agreement, the boundary will be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The two countries share a little over 200 km of border in the Sikkim sector.

China's state-run media on Wednesday had quoted Chinese analysts as saying that Beijing would be forced to use a "military way" to end the standoff in the Sikkim sector if India refuses to listen to the "historical lessons" being offered by it.