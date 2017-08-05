Chinese media warns Narendra Modi over Doklam standoff, says PLA capable of annihilating Indian troops

Beijing: In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with India over Dokalam stand-off, a state-run Chinese daily has warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to push New Delhi into a "reckless conflict" with Beijing.

Amid simmering border tension over Dokalam in Sikkim, an article published in China's Global Times said, “PM Modi should be aware of the PLA's overwhelming firepower and logistics. Indian border troops are no rival to PLA field forces. If a war spreads, the PLA is perfectly capable of annihilating all Indian troops in the border region.”

“The Modi government's hardline stance is sustained by neither laws nor strength. This administration is recklessly breaking international norms and jeopardising India's national pride and peaceful development,” the article read.

“Its move is irresponsible to regional security and is gambling against India's destiny and its people's well-being. If the Modi government refuses to stop, it will push its country into a war that India has no power to control.” the state-run Chinese daily stated.

The Chinese media outlets have been spewing venom against India, ever since the two Asian giants got engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with India over Doklam stand-off, China has moved tens of thousands of tonnes of military vehicles and equipment into Tibet, a report said on Wednesday.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that war is not a solution and the government will keep engaging with China to resolve the dispute.

Replying to a discussion on "India's foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners", Swaraj expressed confidence that a mutually- acceptable solution would be found through talks to the Doklam border stand-off even as it described the Chinese action as a "matter of concern".

"Our stand is that we maintain restraint in language and keep patience and engage in diplomacy. No solution will be gained out of war because even after war, talks are required. A solution cannot be derived out of war," she said.