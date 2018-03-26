हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chinese military helicopter violates Indian airspace in Uttarakhand

Breaching airspace norms, a Chinese military helicopter on Monday infiltrated the Line of Actual Control and was seen hovering over Barahoti region of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 26, 2018, 09:11 AM IST
Representational image of a Z9 Chinese attack chopper. (Photo courtesy: Ministry of National Defense People's Republic of China)

ChineIndia
