Chinese military helicopter violates Indian airspace in Uttarakhand
Breaching airspace norms, a Chinese military helicopter on Monday infiltrated the Line of Actual Control and was seen hovering over Barahoti region of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 26, 2018, 09:11 AM IST
Representational image of a Z9 Chinese attack chopper. (Photo courtesy: Ministry of National Defense People's Republic of China)
