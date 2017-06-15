Chinese realise it's President Xi Jinping's birthday when PM Narendra Modi wishes him on Weibo

Delhi: This is interesting. For Chinese internet users, it came as 'news' when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday posted a message on China's social media platform Sina Weibo wishing Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday.

PM Modi wrote in Mandarin, "On the occasion of President Xi Jinping's birthday, I congratulate him, and wish he lives till one hundred years and has a healthy life."

"A few days ago, I met with President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, and we had a fruitful discussion to further promote the development of India China relations," he added.

As per India Today, PM Modi's tweet was liked by 750 people and forwarded and commented on by more than 200.

Weibo is a equivalent of Twitter. The PM has 1.7 lakh followers there.

Sina Weibo is said to usually screen comments when China's leader is involved.

In China news about the personal lives of Chinese leaders is off limits.

Xi is General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, in addition to being the head of state through the office of the President.

As General Secretary, Xi holds an ex-officio seat on the Politburo Standing Committee, China's top decision-making body.