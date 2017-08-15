Chinese troops attempt to cross LAC at Ladakh, stopped by Indian Army

New Delhi: A minor scuffle took place between the Indian and Chinese forces on Tuesday after the former stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army troops from crossing the Line of Control (LAC).

As per a News18 report, the scuffle lasted for at least 30 minutes.

The development took place after the Chinese PLA tried to cross the Line of Actual Control at Pangongtso at Ladakh today. However, they were interrupted by the Indian forces and were sent back.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is planning to raise the issue with its Chinese counterparts in a flag meeting on Wednesday.

More updates awaited.