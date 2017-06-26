close
Chinese troops enter India in Sikkim sector, scuffle with Army jawans, destroy Indian bunkers

In a major provocation, the Chinese troops on Monday entered India in the Sikkim sector and jostled with Indian Army personnel guarding the Indo-Sino frontier, besides destroying two Indian bunkers. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 19:45
Chinese troops enter India in Sikkim sector, scuffle with Army jawans, destroy Indian bunkers
Re

New Delhi: In a major provocation, the Chinese troops on Monday entered India in the Sikkim sector and jostled with Indian Army personnel guarding the Indo-Sino frontier, besides destroying two Indian bunkers. 

The face-off between the two sides has been going on in Doka La general area in Sikkim for the past ten days. 

This comes in the wake of China stopping a batch of pilgrims proceeding on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, official sources said. 

According to PTI, the Indian soldiers formed a human wall to stop the Chinese troops from progressing further into the region. 

A video of the stand-off between the two sides has existed; however, Zee News does not guarantee the authenticity of the video. 

The bunkers that were destroyed are in the Lalten area of the Doka La area of Sikkim. 

Meanwhile, a flag meeting was also held between senior army officers of both the sides on June 20, but the tension still continues. 

It is not the first time that such a transgression has happened at the Doka La, a place at the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction. Earlier, the Chinese forces had in November 2008 destroyed some makeshift Indian army bunkers at the same place.

