Chinese troops enter India in Sikkim sector, scuffle with Army jawans, destroy Indian bunkers

New Delhi: In a major provocation, the Chinese troops on Monday entered India in the Sikkim sector and jostled with Indian Army personnel guarding the Indo-Sino frontier, besides destroying two Indian bunkers.

The face-off between the two sides has been going on in Doka La general area in Sikkim for the past ten days.

This comes in the wake of China stopping a batch of pilgrims proceeding on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, official sources said.

According to PTI, the Indian soldiers formed a human wall to stop the Chinese troops from progressing further into the region.

A video of the stand-off between the two sides has existed; however, Zee News does not guarantee the authenticity of the video.

The bunkers that were destroyed are in the Lalten area of the Doka La area of Sikkim.

Meanwhile, a flag meeting was also held between senior army officers of both the sides on June 20, but the tension still continues.

It is not the first time that such a transgression has happened at the Doka La, a place at the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction. Earlier, the Chinese forces had in November 2008 destroyed some makeshift Indian army bunkers at the same place.