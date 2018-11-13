Chirag Paswan backs Nitish, says Kushwaha’s attacks are ‘one-way’ traffic

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, son of party supremo Ram Vilas Paswan, has a word of advice for NDA constituent and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who recently launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Following a meeting with Nitish Kumar, who is the chief of the Janata Dal United (JDU), the LJP leader said that issues concerning the alliances should not be discussed by anyone in public, said a report in Prabhat Khabar.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with the Bihar Chief Minister, Chirag Paswan said that there has been no statement of any kind from Nitish-led JDU, terming the attacks from the RLSP supremo as “one-way traffic”.

Chirag Paswan further said that Kushwaha’s meetings with leaders of opposition parties, such as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, was beyond his understanding.

According to the report in Prabhat Khabar, Nitish Kumar told Chirag Paswan during their meeting that he was disturbed with the statements made by Upendra Kushwaha in media. The JDU leader also reportedly said that Kushwaha’s remarks may hurt the prospects of the ruling alliance, which comprises the JDU, the BJP, the RLSP and the LJP.

This comes after Kushwaha launched a scathing attack on Nitish, accusing the latter of making attempts to poach MLAs. The RLSP chief alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to destroy “Upendra Kushwaha and his party”.

“Nitish Kumar ji has been trying to poach MLAs. He has come down to destroying Upendra Kushwaha and his party, but he cannot cause any damage to me. He is a part of the NDA and so are we, he should not do such things,” Kushwaha had said.

Earlier reports had said that besides the RLSP, Paswan’s LJP also had issues concerning the seat sharing deal, purportedly struck between the BJP and the JDU. BJP president Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar had recently declared that both the parties would contest on equal number of seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, leaving eight seats for other allies.

However, the LJP and the RLSP reportedly demanded that they be given as number of seats as they contested on during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.