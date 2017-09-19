close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Chocolate Durga to usher in festive season

In a culinary tribute to the seasoned Kumartuli potters, a private hotel here has unveiled a six-feet idol of goddess Durga carved out of nearly 600 kg of chocolate.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 07:23
Chocolate Durga to usher in festive season
Representational Image

Kolkata: In a culinary tribute to the seasoned Kumartuli potters, a private hotel here has unveiled a six-feet idol of goddess Durga carved out of nearly 600 kg of chocolate.

"The idol has been carved out of approximately 600 kilograms of chocolate by expert pastry chef Sunil. It took a skilled set of three people under the guidance of the pastry chef to complete the idol within the period of seven days working eight hours a day. 

The idol will be on display until September 29," a statement from the Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport said on Monday.

The Durga is referred by the team as 'chocolate rupena'.

TAGS

Chocolate Durgachocolate rupenaKumartuli pottersDurgachocolate

From Zee News

Telangana govt&#039;s free saree drive takes an ugly turn, women ask KCR to give &#039;Rs 50&#039; cloth to daughter
India

Telangana govt's free saree drive takes an ugly turn,...

Pakistan, a terrorists&#039; manufacturing unit: India at UN
India

Pakistan, a terrorists' manufacturing unit: India at U...

Rude shock: 1 Paisa relief for Mathura farmer&#039;s Rs 1.5 lakh loan
India

Rude shock: 1 Paisa relief for Mathura farmer's Rs 1.5...

Trump UN speech to slap &#039;rogue regimes&#039;, embrace nationalist tone
World

Trump UN speech to slap 'rogue regimes', embrace...

Ivanka Trump meets Sushma Swaraj, calls her charismatic Foreign Minister
India

Ivanka Trump meets Sushma Swaraj, calls her charismatic For...

US investigators wiretapped Donald Trump&#039;s campaign chief after secret court orders: Reports
World

US investigators wiretapped Donald Trump's campaign ch...

Trump to speak in &#039;tough terms&#039; about North Korea in first UN speech
World

Trump to speak in 'tough terms' about North Korea...

UP: 16-year-old girl thrown off school building, dies
India

UP: 16-year-old girl thrown off school building, dies

Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old girl thrown off school building, dies
India

Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old girl thrown off school building,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Google Tez digital payment app launched: A look at other popular UPI-based apps in India

Rohingya row: Crucial litmus test for Assam

Schooling India for success: DNA examines Ministry of Human Resource Development

DNA Edit | Petrol bomb: Union Minister KJ Alphons’ statement is economically shortsighted

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl