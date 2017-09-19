Chocolate Durga to usher in festive season

Kolkata: In a culinary tribute to the seasoned Kumartuli potters, a private hotel here has unveiled a six-feet idol of goddess Durga carved out of nearly 600 kg of chocolate.

"The idol has been carved out of approximately 600 kilograms of chocolate by expert pastry chef Sunil. It took a skilled set of three people under the guidance of the pastry chef to complete the idol within the period of seven days working eight hours a day.

The idol will be on display until September 29," a statement from the Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport said on Monday.

The Durga is referred by the team as 'chocolate rupena'.