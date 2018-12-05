Christian Michel mentioned Sonia Gandhi's name in diary, will reveal more secrets: PM Narendra Modi

SUMERPUR: Sharpening his attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the British national and the alleged middleman in the AugustaWestland VVIP choppers scam case, Christian Michel had mentioned UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's name in his diary and will reveal more during the course of interrogation.

PM Modi made these remarks while addressing a huge election rally in Sumerpur in poll-bound Rajasthan on Wednesday.

During his speech, the PM opined that Michel will spill the beans on the VVIP chopper deal done during the previous UPA government's tenure.

"You must have read in today's newspapers about VVIP helicopter scam of thousands of crore. You would be aware about a letter of Madam Sonia Gandhi. When we came to power, we tried to find out the files. We kept searching for it and finally found a 'razdar' (one who knows all secrets),'' the PM said.

"He (Michel) was a middleman of England, who was living in Dubai. He used to serve the friends of 'namdaar' in Dubai. The BJP government has brought him to India. This 'razdar' will reveal the secrets. I don`t know where and how far it will go," the PM said.

PM Modi also sought to take credit for the extradition of the British national who is wanted in connection with the multi-crore VVIP choppers deal.

The PM further said that his government succeeded in the Supreme Court when it said the government had all the right to reassess the past income tax returns of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who have been claiming that their assessment is "final" after doing "loot".

"Let us see, how long will you escape (in the case)," the PM quipped.

PM Modi also hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, saying he that will also not be spared once the BJP forms the government in the state and said that former finance minister P Chidambaram will also meet the same fate.

During his speech, the Prime Minister used the "namdaar" jibe and said those leaders, whose four generations ruled the country, had to knock the doors of court and were out on bail, but would not be spared.

The PM said that a 'chaiwala' was able to do so because of the people who voted him to power.

"Why those who did corruption are on bail today? Why the sons of these corrupt are in jail today? How this `razdar` was brought to India?" he asked the gathering and then and answered it himself by saying this was made possible because of their votes.

Hitting out at Vadra over the controversial land deal in Barmer district of Rajasthan, he accused the Congress of betraying the farmers and claimed that if the BJP forms the government in the state he would not be spared.

"One relative of 'namdaar' snatched the farmers land almost free of cost with the help of then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and earned crores of money without any investment. Those who looted the money can`t be spared. They must be punished. But it won`t be possible if Congress forms its government. If the BJP forms its government in the state, he will surely be punished," PM Modi said.

Without taking his name, he also hit out at Chidambaram for his alleged involvement in the INX Media money laundering case and referred to the arrest of his son Karti, who is out on bail.

"Every time he pleads for next date in the court. How long will you take relief from the court? The judgement will come some day and you will be behind the bars," the PM said.