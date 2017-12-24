Christmas gift: Kulbhusan Jadhav to meet mother, wife in Pakistan on December 25

NEW DELHI: Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian prisoner on death row, will meet his wife and mother in Pakistan on Christmas, December 25, 2017. Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad will accompany the duo during the meeting, said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan,

India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 23, 2017

The women are expected to arrive in the country through a commercial flight and leave Pakistan the same day after the meeting, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

The meeting is will last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour.

Last week, Pakistan issued the visas to Jadhav's wife and mother to visit Islamabad.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage' and 'terrorism' in April 2017, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.