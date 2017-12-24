हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian prisoner on death row, will meet his wife and mother in Pakistan on Christmas, December 25, 2017. Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad will accompany the duo during the meeting, said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 24, 2017, 08:37 AM IST
Christmas gift: Kulbhusan Jadhav to meet mother, wife in Pakistan on December 25

NEW DELHI: Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian prisoner on death row, will meet his wife and mother in Pakistan on Christmas, December 25, 2017. Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad will accompany the duo during the meeting, said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, 

 

The women are expected to arrive in the country through a commercial flight and leave Pakistan the same day after the meeting, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

The meeting is will last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour.

Last week, Pakistan issued the visas to Jadhav's wife and mother to visit Islamabad.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage' and 'terrorism' in April 2017, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

