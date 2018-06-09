हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018 for Arts and Commerce: 71.47% students pass; Check toppers list on chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Results: 71.47 per cent students have cleared the examination this year. The HSC Class 12 Results 2018 for Arts and Commerce streams were on Friday announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha. The scores and marksheets are available on the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha's official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results on third-party websites examresults.net and indiaresults.net. The board has already released CHSE Odisha +2 Science Examination Results 2018 on May 19, 2018.

School and mass education minister Badri Narayan Patra reportedly said that there has been a drop of 2 per cent in the pass percentage in Arts (68.79%) while pass percentage in commerce (74.91%) increased by 3 per cent as compared to last year. The CHSE Odisha Senior Secondary Class 12 Intermediate exams were held between March 6 to March 28.

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts and Commerce Results 2018:

Step 1. Log on to the website - chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.net
Step 2. Click on 'Class 12 Result 2018'
Step 3. Enter required details such as name and registration number
Step 4. Click on 'Submit'

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.  

